There’s More To This Sparkly Silicone Makeup Blender Than You Think

Makeup artist Angie Johnson unveiled her patent-pending innovation on Kickstarter, where it’s currently on pre-order for $28 a pop. The Evie Blender is shaped just like the foam blenders we’ve used for years — but that’s about all the two have in common. Made from medical-grade, hypoallergenic silicone, the Evie Blender doesn’t absorb any product, so there’s no need to replace it every two months or clean it with special antibacterial soap after every use. No breakouts, no wasted product, no stains — no, we're not kidding. Not to mention, the sparkly silver silicone looks a hell of a lot better than the dirty pink sponge we’ve had on our vanities since last year. Of course, we'll have to take the tool for a test drive before we can confirm if it lives up its claims — but we're just about sold. If you’re in the same boat, be sure to pledge your $28 before the January 19 to help Johnson reach her funding goal. Because, while it's not as cheap as an $8 bra insert , it is a little less embarrassing to keep in your makeup bag.