There’s More To This Sparkly Silicone Makeup Blender Than You Think

Call us melodramatic, but we can't imagine life without a good makeup sponge. Our favorite teardrop-shaped beauty tools blend and smooth foundation, concealer, powder, highlighter, in a way that brushes (or our fingers) just can’t. Still, they aren't without faults — they harbor bacteria and are near-impossible to clean, for starters — and that’s exactly why silicone versions continue to gain traction as a viable alternative. The SiliSponge was one of the first to shoot for the title of “the next BeautyBlender,” but there’s a new contender that's worth noting. It’s called the Evie Blender, and it claims to offer a solution to everything we dislike about sponges.
Makeup artist Angie Johnson unveiled her patent-pending innovation on Kickstarter, where it’s currently on pre-order for $28 a pop. The Evie Blender is shaped just like the foam blenders we’ve used for years — but that’s about all the two have in common. Made from medical-grade, hypoallergenic silicone, the Evie Blender doesn’t absorb any product, so there’s no need to replace it every two months or clean it with special antibacterial soap after every use. No breakouts, no wasted product, no stains — no, we're not kidding. Not to mention, the sparkly silver silicone looks a hell of a lot better than the dirty pink sponge we’ve had on our vanities since last year. Of course, we'll have to take the tool for a test drive before we can confirm if it lives up its claims — but we're just about sold. If you’re in the same boat, be sure to pledge your $28 before the January 19 to help Johnson reach her funding goal. Because, while it's not as cheap as an $8 bra insert, it is a little less embarrassing to keep in your makeup bag.
