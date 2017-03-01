Guard Your Wallets: You Can Shop H&M Studio’s New Collection Right Now

Of all the brands on the official Fashion Week calendar, you'd definitely think of H&M as an early adopter of the "see now, buy now" craze. But, since it made its runway debut in Paris in March 2015, its Studio label stuck with the longtime industry convention of showing garments a season ahead. Unlike its fellow presenters, it would usually only host one fashion show a year, for fall — even as some designers began discussing a shift towards in-season events. Now, though, the Swedish retailer is closing the gap between its previews and its collections, opting to use its March Paris Fashion Week spot to bring us spring '17. And it'll be available immediately afterwards.