Guard Your Wallets: You’ll Be Able To Shop H&M’s Fashion Week Show Instantly

Of course, it was only a matter of time before the retailer officially made this shift — it's one of the few fashion companies that participates in Fashion Week that's uniquely equipped to meet this quick turnaround (it's the only notable fast-fashion brand on the calendar, at that). However, not all of its Parisian cohorts have warmed up to the idea of "see now, buy now" just yet. "As far as we are concerned, the present system is still valid," Ralph Toledano, president of Fédération Française de la Couture du Prêt-à-Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode in France, told WWD last February, as the buzz around in-season presentations started gaining traction. "There is not one person who said it was a problem. Our clientele is educated and informed on how the system works."