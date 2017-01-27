Not long after setting foot on the convention floor at last year's Adult Video News Awards, photographer Roger Kisby says he felt like he was part of the expo. "That feeling of, 'Woah, you do not see this every day,' goes away after about 30 minutes," he tells Refinery29.
Kisby returned to photograph the awards this year with a simple goal: to capture the event's joyous atmosphere. With images of preening cam performers, starstruck fans, and more, we'd say he nailed it.
What separated Kisby's photos this year was his approach. Instead of looking at the scene from the perspective of a photographer, Kisby says he went into the convention as if he was a regular person, taking pictures of whatever sights caught his eye. This year, the webcam stars who livestream their performances from the expo floor stood out to him. They've been a feature at the AVN awards for a few years now, but Kisby still finds them interesting.
"You’re watching people do their thing, but you’re not participating," he says. "It almost feels like an aquarium... They’re performing right in front of you, but they’re not really doing it for you."
Other than the cam performers, Kisby says he just delights in the entire feeling of the expo. "It’s fun to shoot. Nobody has any hang-ups about what they’re doing there," he says. "It’s all about celebrating and having fun."
Click through to view Kisby's photos of the AVN convention, as well as his captions.