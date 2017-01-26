Natalie Portman Recreates Demi Moore’s Famous Naked Pregnant Belly Photo

Vanity Fair's 2017 Hollywood Issue features some of our favorite A-list women, including Emma Stone, Dakota and Elle Fanning, and Janelle Monáe. But the most striking photo of all may be Natalie Portman's. The actress poses with loose material covering her body — except her pregnant belly. (Portman is expecting her second child.) It's reminiscent of an iconic picture of Demi Moore that appeared in Vanity Fair's August 1991 issue. And, in fact, the same photographer, Annie Leibovitz, took both. Moore was totally naked in the photo, and they're facing in opposite directions, but the positions of their hands and directions of their gazes are almost identical. But the more recent photo was all about Portman (and possibly her little one), said Vanity Fair fashion and style director Jessica Diehl. "It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant." See the portrait, below.
