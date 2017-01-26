Twitter Is Making A Major Change That Will Affect How You Find News

Twitter has been at the center of some of the biggest hashtags, messages, and memes over the past few weeks, and its newest launch is making it easier to see all of them, as they occur. Today, beginning with iOS, Twitter is rolling out an Explore tab, which will compile trends, Moments, search, and live video in one place. "Outside of your timeline, trends show you what topics are being discussed right now, Moments capture the most popular stories so you can catch up, and search helps you find anything and everything," said product designer Angela Lim in a post about the update. "Until today, you had to go to a few different places to find each of these experiences." Explore, Lim says, will allow you to glance at everything in one fell swoop. In October, Mashable reported that Twitter was testing an Explore tab for some users, but it only showed trending topics, search, and Moments. Having live video included in the non-beta version is a major bonus, since Twitter has been expanding its live video coverage to include everything from the presidential debates to the Golden Globes red carpet. Being able to watch coverage while looking at trends and hashtags that pop up will help you keep on top of what's happening in real-time and hopefully, ahead of the curve. That being said, it can be hard to predict when a Twitterstorm will occur, so be prepared to take cover.
Advertisement