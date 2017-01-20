Story from Tech

George W. Bush Struggling With His Poncho Is All Of Us

Andrea González-Ramírez
Today's presidential inauguration marked the start of a new era. It also gave us the gift of memes. Multiple, amazing memes. First, Michelle Obama's priceless reaction to first lady Melania Trump's Tiffany's gift almost broke the internet. We kept wondering what was inside that blue box. (Seriously, WHAT'S IN IT?) And now, we have a new addition to the 2017 Inauguration Memes Hall of Fame: former president George W. Bush's poncho adventure. His struggle to get the damn poncho on is basically a performance-art version of our typical Monday mornings.
And his face saying, "Suckers, at least I am not getting wet" is pretty epic.
We would like to take a moment to clarify that the man who doesn't know how to wear a poncho used to be the president of the United States. Guys, he was the most powerful man on Earth.

But hey, he's not the only former POTUS who has zero fucks to give after leaving the White House.
Please keep the meme-worthy behavior going, former presidents. We could always use a laugh.
