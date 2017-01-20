George W. Bush Struggling With His Poncho Is All Of Us

Today's presidential inauguration marked the start of a new era. It also gave us the gift of memes. Multiple, amazing memes. First, Michelle Obama's priceless reaction to first lady Melania Trump's Tiffany's gift almost broke the internet. We kept wondering what was inside that blue box. (Seriously, WHAT'S IN IT?) And now, we have a new addition to the 2017 Inauguration Memes Hall of Fame: former president George W. Bush's poncho adventure. His struggle to get the damn poncho on is basically a performance-art version of our typical Monday mornings.
Lot going on in this picture from earlier pic.twitter.com/p4pDipZ3sL— Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) January 20, 2017
❤️❤️❤️ Bush trying to navigate this rain poncho pic.twitter.com/0pXlC7OoVj— Kira Bindrim (@KiraBind) January 20, 2017
George W. Bush trying to suffocate himself at the #Inauguration is all of us. pic.twitter.com/zO9EzKmraP— your mom's favorite (@LiterallyNuts) January 20, 2017
And his face saying, "Suckers, at least I am not getting wet" is pretty epic.
tfw no one told you how to wear a poncho pic.twitter.com/x6qA2ZhAI6— Bob Marshall (@bobmarshall) January 20, 2017
"Hell I don't know how this fancy poncho works. Did it say it right? Pan-cho? Pon-cho? Whatever." pic.twitter.com/DlsDfbWHkZ— Ross Martin (@PCBearcat) January 20, 2017
We would like to take a moment to clarify that the man who doesn't know how to wear a poncho used to be the president of the United States. Guys, he was the most powerful man on Earth.
But hey, he's not the only former POTUS who has zero fucks to give after leaving the White House.
I just want someone who thinks of me the way Bill Clinton thinks of balloons. pic.twitter.com/nc7M5X33Gx— Savannah Smith (@savannahhhsmith) July 29, 2016
Please keep the meme-worthy behavior going, former presidents. We could always use a laugh.
