Kirsten Dunst is living her life as a happily engaged woman. And we're here for that. The actress was seen sporting her beautiful engagement ring at a show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The oval-cut, gold sparkler is the same one seen on Dunst's ring finger in early January at the Palm Springs Film Festival. News of the 34-year-old's engagement to actor Jesse Plemons, 28, was confirmed two weeks ago. The pair began dating after co-starring on Fargo. They played married high school sweethearts Ed and Peggy on the darkly funny, offbeat crime drama. While Ed and Peggy's union turned sour after they became entangled in a mysterious murder, we have a good feeling about Plemons and Dunst. Check out a close-up of the gorgeous rock below.
