Tuesday morning, actress Michelle Williams awakened to wonderful news. She's been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Manchester by the Sea. But there's a catch: Williams herself hasn't actually seen her own performance. While speaking to The Wrap about the good news she said, “I’ve seen some scenes from the movie. I haven’t actually watched [it]." While Williams isn't new to such high-level recognition — this is her fourth Oscar nomination after all — she seemed thrilled. "Making this film was incredibly rewarding..." she said in a brief statement yesterday. Still, despite her recent efforts, the odds of her seeing the heartbreaking film soon are slim. "My friend and I were going to see it at a theater in Brooklyn today (24 January), but I got called into work," she told The Wrap. Okay, I get it. Making it to an actual theater — even when you're an award-winning actress — can be tough. Then again, Williams has sung this tune before. In an interview with The Wrap back in November, she said of the film, "So, I haven’t seen the movie. I will see the movie. I want to see the movie. I’m going to see the movie.” Way to set your intentions! Yet when further pressed she admitted, "I don’t want to cry in front of a crowd. I also don’t want to cry by myself in an empty screening room. I want my best friend to come over. I wanna hold hands. I wanna cuddle on the couch." In case you hadn't heard, Manchester by the Sea is a major tearjerker. It deals with death and its many mundane details. Basically, it's not ideal "happy vibes" material for this time of year. And Williams has a point. Have you ever cried in a movie theater and exited in a daze feeling like a hot mess? Public sob fests can be the worst.
Advertisement