The Reason Michelle Williams Still Hasn’t Seen Her Own Oscar-Nominated Performance

Marquita Harris
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Tuesday morning, actress Michelle Williams awakened to wonderful news. She's been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Manchester by the Sea. But there's a catch: Williams herself hasn't actually seen her own performance. While speaking to The Wrap about the good news she said, “I’ve seen some scenes from the movie. I haven’t actually watched [it]." While Williams isn't new to such high-level recognition — this is her fourth Oscar nomination after all — she seemed thrilled. "Making this film was incredibly rewarding..." she said in a brief statement yesterday. Still, despite her recent efforts, the odds of her seeing the heartbreaking film soon are slim. "My friend and I were going to see it at a theater in Brooklyn today (24 January), but I got called into work," she told The Wrap. Okay, I get it. Making it to an actual theater — even when you're an award-winning actress — can be tough. Then again, Williams has sung this tune before. In an interview with The Wrap back in November, she said of the film, "So, I haven’t seen the movie. I will see the movie. I want to see the movie. I’m going to see the movie.” Way to set your intentions! Yet when further pressed she admitted, "I don’t want to cry in front of a crowd. I also don’t want to cry by myself in an empty screening room. I want my best friend to come over. I wanna hold hands. I wanna cuddle on the couch." In case you hadn't heard, Manchester by the Sea is a major tearjerker. It deals with death and its many mundane details. Basically, it's not ideal "happy vibes" material for this time of year. And Williams has a point. Have you ever cried in a movie theater and exited in a daze feeling like a hot mess? Public sob fests can be the worst.
