We Took A GoPro Inside A Couture Atelier Right Before Showtime

In the last episode of our One Look partnership with Visionaire , we strapped a GoPro onto Marion L, the right-hand person of creative director Bertrand Guyon. For four days, we tracked every move she and Guyon made — and because it was just a camera (and not a full crew), what you’ll experience is the closest thing to being a fly on the wall. This film focuses on the creation of Look #23, a fluttering blue gown covered in trompe l’ceil carp spirals, a reality-bending technique that Elsa Schiaparelli favored. "The look was inspired by the symbolic meaning of carp as a lucky animal," Guyon told us. "We created the print in the studio before sending it to be printed on silk chiffon. Then, we cut and embroidered petals of the print that we applied here and there so that they would seem like flying petals — and a nod to the scale of the carp — but in a light and subtle way.