We Took A GoPro Inside A Couture Atelier Right Before Showtime

It's a dress that’s emblematic of the ideals that Elsa was committed to when she started the line exactly 90 years ago: shocking colour, surrealism, and clothes that fit and flatter a woman on the move. But those values are manifest by real processes. "The studio is the heart of the [Schiaparelli] house," says Guyon. "Everything comes from here. [The process] has to remain confidential so that we are able to nurture our ideas and keep the focus. The film shows something that hardly anyone outside the studio team sees!"