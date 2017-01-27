The answer may source to the sexist perception that all women come pre-equipped with a softness of heart which makes them care about the same things, have a more finely tuned social conscience than male counterparts, and possess a moral compass where the greater-good-of-all is due North. In a post-Trump America, that's not just a dangerous belief, it has also proven to be a deeply inaccurate one. I cannot believe that I have to write this, but maybe it needs to be written: The whole of women don't think — or vote — as a unified block. Just ask the 53% of white women who voted Trump over Hillary Clinton. Not all women categorically care about the same things. #FreeMelania is rooted in this flawed characterization of women, and obviously of one woman in particular. Maybe because she's beautiful; maybe because she's an immigrant herself; maybe because she doesn't pipe up often — but definitely because she female — it's easy to cast Melania as the undercover liberal we would prefer her to be. But if we struggled to take Donald Trump seriously but not literally, we should refrain from making the same mistake with his wife. She is both literally — and seriously — a conservative ally. So if we're going to #FreeMelania from anything, it's our suspicion that she's secretly batting for the blue team. "I’m very strong. And people, they don’t really know me," she told CNN back in October. "People talk about me like, ‘Oh, Melania. Oh, poor Melania.’ Don’t feel sorry for me. I can handle everything.” Hear what she's saying. Believe her. Otherwise, we run the risk of making the same Trump mistake — not once, but twice. Note: An earlier version of this story stated that 53% of college-educated white women voted for Donald Trump. The accurate statistic is 53% of white women overall.