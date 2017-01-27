Right now, trying to keep track of everything that's happening in Washington is like trying to stay on top of your email. It's overwhelming, exhausting, and, most of the time, feels completely impossible.
Twitter can be a helpful tool, but you have to use it the right way. Only looking at posts from one political party or news organization can turn your feed into an echo chamber, filtering out any diversity of views. But following the hundreds (thousands?) of politicians and media outlets at both ends of the political spectrum is equally unreasonable.
With this in mind, we decided to create a Twitter guide for those who want to stay well-informed about how both sides are reporting the latest news. Our suggestions for who you should follow are based on an assortment of criteria. First, we made sure to include people with a range of political affiliations. Second, we have only included people who tweet consistently. (We didn't include Jared Kushner, for example, because he never tweets, despite having 29.6K followers.) And third, we included people beyond the obvious key players (i.e., the president, vice president, first lady, and second lady).
This list will evolve over the next four years, so if there's someone you think should be on it, add your nomination in the comments. Ahead, we're kicking it off with a handful of people to follow now if you want to stay informed about what's going on in Washington.