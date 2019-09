It's not every day you have the chance to get dolled up with a celebrity. Let alone one with serious makeup skills and their own product line. But this morning I won the cosmic beauty lottery and got to hang out with Jessica Alba, Honest Beauty founder and queen of the glowy, natural, no-makeup makeup look. You probably already know that Alba is a major beauty insider. By that we mean she learned the ropes from her beautician mother when she was still a kid, often does her own makeup (not exactly common in Hollywood), and has a major passion for product. So much so, she developed her own line. In fact, playing with makeup next to her felt more like I was chatting with a beauty-obsessed friend than an A-list actress and industry mogul. How did this all happen, you ask? We got together to preview Honest Beauty's new Everything Organic Facial Oil , which came out last week and is already a pillar of the brand's skin-care range. In the video above she talks about the formula, as well as shares a major trick: Mix a few drops into your foundation for that, well, Jessica Alba glow. Of course, we couldn't end there. Alba loves a good smoky eye — but not the typical black and gray version. She gravitates toward sultry copper, bronze, and burgundy tones, so she taught us how to craft a smoky eye using these hues, too. While we were playing with the products, the actress was inspired by my burnt-orange dress and suggested I try the the copper hue from Honest's Falling For You Makeup Palette . I obliged, obviously, and Alba did her own version of the look with similar shades. Once our eyes were sufficiently sultry, Alba and I swiped on a generous smudging of Honest's True Velvet Eyeliner in Truly Gold (one of Alba's favorites), then finished off our eyes with a few coats of Truly Lash Mascara + Lash Primer . Last but not least? A subtle contour and highlight, which was achieved with the brand's super-silky and blendable Contour + Highlight Kit . If that weren't enough to send me into a tizzy, we also took a trip down memory lane by chatting about Alba's past beauty looks. Spoiler alert: There are a few she'd never, ever try again. Check out the video above for the inside scoop...