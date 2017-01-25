It's not every day you have the chance to get dolled up with a celebrity. Let alone one with serious makeup skills and their own product line. But this morning I won the cosmic beauty lottery and got to hang out with Jessica Alba, Honest Beauty founder and queen of the glowy, natural, no-makeup makeup look. You probably already know that Alba is a major beauty insider. By that we mean she learned the ropes from her beautician mother when she was still a kid, often does her own makeup (not exactly common in Hollywood), and has a major passion for product. So much so, she developed her own line. In fact, playing with makeup next to her felt more like I was chatting with a beauty-obsessed friend than an A-list actress and industry mogul. How did this all happen, you ask? We got together to preview Honest Beauty's new Everything Organic Facial Oil, which came out last week and is already a pillar of the brand's skin-care range. In the video above she talks about the formula, as well as shares a major trick: Mix a few drops into your foundation for that, well, Jessica Alba glow. Of course, we couldn't end there. Alba loves a good smoky eye — but not the typical black and gray version. She gravitates toward sultry copper, bronze, and burgundy tones, so she taught us how to craft a smoky eye using these hues, too. While we were playing with the products, the actress was inspired by my burnt-orange dress and suggested I try the the copper hue from Honest's Falling For You Makeup Palette. I obliged, obviously, and Alba did her own version of the look with similar shades. Once our eyes were sufficiently sultry, Alba and I swiped on a generous smudging of Honest's True Velvet Eyeliner in Truly Gold (one of Alba's favorites), then finished off our eyes with a few coats of Truly Lash Mascara + Lash Primer. Last but not least? A subtle contour and highlight, which was achieved with the brand's super-silky and blendable Contour + Highlight Kit. If that weren't enough to send me into a tizzy, we also took a trip down memory lane by chatting about Alba's past beauty looks. Spoiler alert: There are a few she'd never, ever try again. Check out the video above for the inside scoop...
