This Shadow Quad Delivers Insta-Worthy Metallic Eyes For Under $10

The brand's latest spring collection features a dry-to-wet eyeshadow quad that is unlike any other we've ever seen. Why? Instead of having to gather all your materials separately, Hard Candy has put

everything you need for a smoky metallic look in one place. The Look Pro! Metal Eyes kit includes four shimmering shadows, a dual-ended shadow brush, a black eyeliner pencil, a mixing pan, and a eyeshadow mixing liquid. The liquid helps turn dull, dry shades into something you might see at fashion week — it's pretty damn magical. Most importantly, the entire kit is under $10 and will probably last you until this trend dies out, which we don't see happening any time soon. Talk about bang for your buck.



Hard Candy Look Pro! Metal Eyes Metal Eye Kit, $8, available at Walmart.