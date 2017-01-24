Story from Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Had The Best Comeback To Richard Spencer

Suzannah Weiss
On Saturday, someone punched white supremacist Richard Spencer in the head during an on-camera interview. While the internet rejoiced, Spencer defended himself. But Chrissy Teigen wasn't having it. After he tweeted, "I am not what happened to me. I am what I choose to become," Teigen replied, "you became someone who was punched in the face."
He shot back with, "they don't teach models Nelson Mandela quotations apparently" — which is confusing, since the quote Spencer shared is typically attributed to Carl Jung. Teigen would not even play that game. "You are literally a Nazi. I don't even need to come up with a comeback. Really takes the pressure off. Thanks, Nazi!" she wrote.
Then, she filled her followers in on the exchange.
She also took comfort in knowing that just by virtue of being multiracial, and having a multiracial child, she's already gotten back at him.
