On Saturday, someone punched white supremacist Richard Spencer in the head during an on-camera interview. While the internet rejoiced, Spencer defended himself. But Chrissy Teigen wasn't having it. After he tweeted, "I am not what happened to me. I am what I choose to become," Teigen replied, "you became someone who was punched in the face."
@RichardBSpencer you became someone who was punched in the face— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017
He shot back with, "they don't teach models Nelson Mandela quotations apparently" — which is confusing, since the quote Spencer shared is typically attributed to Carl Jung. Teigen would not even play that game. "You are literally a Nazi. I don't even need to come up with a comeback. Really takes the pressure off. Thanks, Nazi!" she wrote.
Advertisement
@RichardBSpencer you are literally a nazi. I don't even need to come up with a comeback. Really takes the pressure off. Thanks, nazi!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017
Then, she filled her followers in on the exchange.
Hey guys, just conversing with a literal nazi over here wyd— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017
She also took comfort in knowing that just by virtue of being multiracial, and having a multiracial child, she's already gotten back at him.
Nothing I could say will piss him off more than the fact I have a black/asian/white baby. Life is grand.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017
Advertisement