Racism enthusiast Richard Spencer was punched in the face yesterday. The alt-right pundit was explaining his Pepe the Frog pin to a TV reporter when a man dressed in all black ran up to Spencer and punched him in his face. Pepe, you'll recall, is a cartoon frog that initially became famous for taking off his pants to pee. Now, the frog has become a symbol for racists. Here is the video.
Video of @RichardBSpencer getting punched by protester. pic.twitter.com/zx0UAX0Yaj— The Current Year (@TheeCurrentYear) January 20, 2017
The incident sparked debate about whether or not it's ok to punch a Nazi in the face. We don't condone violence of any kind, obviously. We, however, feel we must point out committing violence against Nazis has often been hailed as a patriotic act, dating back to World War II. Of course, that was a unique circumstance; we were fighting tooth and nail to protect our nation's values from an attack by the worst of humanity. Following the attack, Spencer retired to a self-described "safe space" and posted a Periscope explaining his side of the story. He has not yet pressed charges.
Advertisement
The so-called Black Bloc is apparently behind the attack on Spencer. Some people decried the violence. Others took video of the incident and set it to music.
I wanted to BE the change I wanted to see in the world,so I made something for all of you. Please tell Jigga @TIDALHiFi can have it for free pic.twitter.com/p29qEg3s63— Fred From Honolulu (@FredFromHon) January 22, 2017
Richard Spencer getting punched in the face while Blood On The Leaves plays pic.twitter.com/mI39GfkLKh— hunter (@HndrixLamar) January 21, 2017
One person set the incident to music from "Hamilton."
Literal Nazi Richard Spencer punched in the face, #Hamilton remix pic.twitter.com/zx3ntPUTRY— Nate Coraor (@natefoo) January 21, 2017
Another used Beyoncé as inspiration.
Here's a video of a Neo-Nazi getting punched in the face synced to Freedom, You're Welcome. pic.twitter.com/RutDWlbAWs— BEYONCÉ CAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) January 21, 2017
Here's one using "Ante Up."
And another using Rihanna.
Bitch Better Have My Money - Rihanna pic.twitter.com/NQBtfGtw3C— Alt-Right Getting (@PunchedToMusic) January 22, 2017
Advertisement