The last time we reported on former Bachelor star Sean Lowe was when he and his wife Catherine were dropping $9,000 to decorate a nursery for their son, Samuel. Now the Lowes, who defied the odds by falling in love on a reality TV show, are launching an interesting new dating app to help the rest of us do the same. Today, Sean wrote on blog SixSeeds that he and Catherine have teamed up to launch Vouch, a social matchmaking app that lets your friends and family members choose who you date. They can even assist with profile-building or "vouch" for you with a potential date. Basically, this is the app that every single person's loved ones have always dreamed of. "Let’s face it, there seems to be way too many dating apps to choose from now and each one of them seems to come with it’s own unique set of horror stories [sic]," Sean writes."We count our blessings that we have each other and we’re not swimming in the choppy, sometimes shark infested, online dating waters." The app launches in a few weeks, but you can sign up now at tryvouchapp.com. Online meet-cutes can be surprisingly successful. And if you want to try something else while you wait for Vouch to go live, we've got about 35 ideas.
