A Bachelor baby deserves the best. And the best, in this case, is a crazy-expensive nursery.
Season 17 success story Sean and Catherine Lowe, who wed in 2014, are nesting. Catherine gave birth to the pair's first child, Samuel Thomas, in July of 2016, and with his birth came the creation of a stunning nursery for their Dallas home. The price tag on that home upgrade? A cool $9,000.
According to Page Six, the room was created by New Arrivals CEO Tori Swaim and Wayfair, and has details that sound perfect for a baby born out of reality TV. That's because the animal-themed room features one personalized detail that plays directly into how Catherine and Sean first met.
Catherine customized the wallpaper in Samuel's room so that it would feature cute sentences, among them the highly appropriate "Will you accept these toes?" Who knew this girl was such a fan of puns?
Catherine and Sean's nursery also features a faux-fur shag rug, elephant seesaw, and a book shelf filled with picture books. It's a real-life Pinterest page come to life and definitely decorating goals, even if the $9,000 price tag is a tad out of most people's price range.
