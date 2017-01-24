This Is What The SAGs Red Carpet Looked Like In 2007

On January 28, 2007, hoards of the rich and famous walked the red carpet at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was a sunny day, full of talent, tuxes, and fresh-faced celebrities.
It was a day of praise, accomplishment, and yes, disappointments.
But mostly, it was a day for us to look back on a decade later and gawk at the pictures taken. While 2007 doesn't feel like that long ago, it really looks it. We decided to delve deep, and round up most interesting red carpet and post-win photos from the big night.
For context, the highest number of nominations went to Babel, Dreamgirls, and Little Miss Sunshine in the movie category. As far as television series went, it was all about The Sopranos and Grey's Anatomy. In addition to the stand-out nominations and winners, we threw in a couple of major throwback couples (because those are secretly the most fun to see again).
As we approach the 23rd Annual SAGs, airing January 29 at 8 p.m., let's take a moment or relive the past.