Channing Tatum Channels His Inner Ryan Gosling, Learns Piano

By now, many moviegoers have either questioned the legitimacy of Ryan Gosling's piano skills in La La Land, or sung his praises for mastering the instrument. Why? Because many of us know that ticklin' ivories ain't easy. Now we have Channing Tatum to demonstrate firsthand the trials of learning to play the piano. The actor posted an adorable video of himself on Instagram showing his newly acquired self-taught piano skills. "I'm going to shame myself into getting better by showing you," he said in the video, referring to his followers. This new endeavor is part of his 2017 New Year's resolution. "...Well, keeping my New Year's resolution to 'learn new things'. But teaching myself piano is brutal. Got to get some legit lessons soon. Song is way too hard," the Magic Mike XXL star wrote in the caption. That "hard" song is Beethoven’s “Für Elise," by the way, and he's already this good after two-and-a-half weeks.
Channing may be no Frédéric Chopin, but he sounds great, right? Especially for being self-taught. Not to mention, we're nearing the end of January and he's already on track with keeping his resolution. We already know he can dance; now it seems he's gunning to become a triple threat.
