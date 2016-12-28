We Should All Just Follow Zendaya's New Year's Resolutions

It's common knowledge that basically no one really follows through with New Year's resolutions. After all, most of them are about drastic, life-altering changes...and nobody has the time (or willpower) for that.
So maybe we should all take a page out Zendaya's playbook and make our 2017 resolutions about the little things. On her website, the 20-year-old singer shared a list of changes she's making next year, and all of them involve breaking tiny bad habits.
For example, Zendaya's first order of business is to stop ignoring phone calls.
"It’s a bad habit, I know. But I get soooo many dang phone calls. I’ll see I have a missed call and straight up won’t respond for days," she wrote. "I just don’t feel like talking sometimes. But, I don’t like to leave people hanging, so I’m gonna work on it!"
She also plans on staying away from her phone when she's out with her loved ones. Or as she puts it, getting a "detox."
"I just start scrolling and tune everybody out," she admitted. (Which, honestly, in this day and age, is something we've all been guilty of at some point.)
Her resolutions also include having a real breakfast instead of eating ice cream with a fork in the mornings and remembering to take her vitamins.
All of these seem pretty feasible, right? Read the rest of her resolutions, here, and get inspired to make your own list!
