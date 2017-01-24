You don't have to be a thrift store fiend to appreciate a good deal. Remember when all you had to do to find major discounts was cut out those weekly coupons from your local newspaper? Extreme Couponing didn't get picked up by TLC for nothing — it's a serious hobby. But that method is a thing of the past. Now, it's all about the digital coupons. Enter: Flipp, the savings app we never knew we needed.
Why? It does the discount search for you. Any time you fire up the app on your phone, it serves you the week's best deals from your favorite retailers — we're talking Walgreens, Ulta, Target, and more — on a silver platter. Just add what you need into the "shopping list" feature, and it'll find coupons near you. And while there are a few stores listed on Flipp that we don't fully stand behind (especially since unapproved retailers can sometimes carry counterfeits), most are solid. Click through the slides ahead for the standouts.