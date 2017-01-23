Kristen Stewart Is Still Confused As To Why Donald Trump Was “Obsessed” With Her

Once upon a time in a simpler era, Kristen Stewart had a tumultuous relationship with boyfriend and Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, and Donald Trump — then host of The Apprentice — had feelings about it. "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better," he commented.
Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
In an unforeseen turn of events — in which Trump is now president of the United States — this exchange is decidedly uncouth.
Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again--100 certain--am I ever wrong?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012
Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
Shortly after Friday's presidential inauguration, Stewart got candid during an interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival. While promoting her short film directorial debut, Come Swim for Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology series, she was asked about Trump's 2012 tweets. "He was mad at me a couple years ago. [He was] really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is fucking crazy. What?!" Stewart said. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane,” she continued. While their high-profile romance was not without its ups and downs, both Stewart and Pattinson have clearly moved on. Some relationships may be fleeting, but Trump's tweets are forever. Hear the rest of what Stewart had to say over at Variety.
