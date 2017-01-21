LGBTQ Teens Make Powerful Plea To Donald Trump

LGBTQ teens have a powerful message for the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump: "The election may be over, but our stories are not." In a video for national education organization GLSEN, more than a dozen LGBTQ teenagers come together to let Trump know that they will not stop fighting for their rights now that he has become president. Identifying themselves as gay, bisexual, asexual, non-binary, transgender, fat, Black, Chicana, disabled, and more, these young Americans congratulate Trump on attaining the highest office in the land before imploring him to take the potential impact of his new position seriously. "You have the power to change millions of lives," the teens say together. "Just know that we are listening and watching." Pledging to continue their protests, rallies, and demands to exist safely and see differences celebrated following the inauguration, the teens urge Trump to stop resorting to "name-calling when people speak out against you." Instead, they ask him to remember that he has taken an oath "to protect the constitution, the one that says all people are equal. And that includes us." The administration removed LGBTQ issues from the official White House website moments after Trump was sworn into office. Watch the video in its entirety below.
