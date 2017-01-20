This Hack Will Help You Try On Any Lip Color Imaginable – Without Paying A Cent

You say hoarder, we say collector – but whichever way you swing it, the fact of the matter is that we’ve got a hell of a lot of lipstick. We'll go ahead and admit it: The informed decision to not buy the new one you want just because you own drawers full implies a sort of impulse control that we aren’t always able to execute. Because if we don’t try them all, how will we ever know which is really The One? This question keeps us up at night. At some point we’re going to have to admit that it just isn’t possible (or financially sound) to test and own every lip color on the market worth its salt — and we’ll have to accept that, and grieve accordingly. There is one way to get around this, like the lipstick hack presented to us in this Instagram tutorial.