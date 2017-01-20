The First Trailer For Ryan Murphy’s Feud Brings AHS To Old Hollywood

It looks like Ryan Murphy's Feud has more in common with American Horror Story than the fact that it stars Jessica Lange. FX has released the first teaser for the show, and it's channeling some distinct AHS vibes. The trailer feels familiar, as it resembles previous AHS teasers, while referencing an iconic scene from What Ever Happened To Baby Jane. (Someone being served a rodent for dinner could totally have been a fake promo for AHS's sixth season.) But while the lighting and creepy music might resemble AHS, Feud hits a lot closer to home. The show will tell the story of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, played by Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, respectively. Their Old Hollywood rivalry was very real — sometimes, true events are even more captivating than fiction. Feud will feature the story of Davis and Crawford co-starring in 1962's What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, according to Entertainment Weekly. The pair reportedly fought while shooting the movie — including, at one point, an alleged kick to the head. We're eager to see what Murphy has in store for us when the show premieres on March 5. Until then, check out the teaser trailer below.
