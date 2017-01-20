Priyanka Chopra Met Nick Viall & Asked The Most Important Question

Priyanka Chopra may be a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a universally recognized actress, but that doesn't mean she can't get down with ABC's The Bachelor. In an interview last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress stated that she has, in fact, seen the dating competition series. More importantly, she knows all about this season's villain, Corinne Olympios. As Chopra's series Quantico shares a network with the popular reality show, the 34-year-old had the unique opportunity to meet the Bachelor himself: Nick Viall. "Today, actually, I shot a little bit with Nick, who is the Bachelor, for Quantico," she told Kimmel. "I got a lot of digs about the girls. I have dish." The most pressing item on Chopra's agenda during her meeting with Viall was, naturally, about Corinne. According to Chopra's anecdote, the Jharkhand, India native asked Viall how she might obtain a household nanny. (For those who haven't been following, Corinne Olympios employs an increasingly notorious nanny.) "I was like, where can I get a nanny?" Chopra recounted. This has actually been a pretty popular reaction to #NannyGate2017. Viall himself said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he thought Corinne's nanny was a perk. He wondered: "If this works out, do I also get the nanny?" For sure, a nanny might be a boon. But after yesterday's big reveal of the "cheese pasta" recipe that only Corinne's au pair can properly prepare, I wonder: Is a nanny worth it? Or might it be to your benefit to, er, learn to make your own cheesey pasta? These are questions worth pondering. Watch the full clip, below.
