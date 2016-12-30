My Wish For The Children Of The World

Priyanka Chopra is an actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The views expressed here are her own.



Sometimes the dichotomy of the world we live in can be quite daunting.



Ironically, within this dichotomy, men and women have continued to witness great technological advancements, all with far-reaching and critically impactful results.



This is what makes the continuing exploitation of children across the world so scary. When, as a thinking race, we can invent solutions to so many problems, why are girls still being denied the right to go to school? Why do they have to watch as their brothers are allowed to get an education? Why are so many of our children still living without clean water, medical care, and protection? Why are their bodies and minds still unprotected from violence, abuse, and exploitation? Yes, as we can see, there is much work to do.



Besides sadness, there is a perplexity that envelops me when I think of these problems. Why have we not been able to find solutions? Why are children being deprived dignity and opportunities? Is it mainly because they live in poverty, or because they have a disability, or simply because they’re children?



But no, the sadness did not lead me to lose hope. That's because, as I sat in the United Nations building on the occasion of UNICEF’s 70th anniversary earlier this month, I was surrounded by a cross section of amazing human beings, all of whom are fearlessly fighting for a world that is fit for everyone. It was not just inspirational, but to be working with these individuals now, fighting for the causes along with them, was also very motivating. These selfless individuals, some who have been doing this kind of work for decades, are dedicating their voices, time, and hearts to help combat the atrocities, and sometimes, putting their own lives at risk to save others.