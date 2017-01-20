As the Obama administration came to a close, the public began paying more attention to each and every one of the First Lady's outfits, searching for meaning in each garment. (Hey, us included.) There was the red Narciso Rodriguez dress Michelle Obama wore to give her final address, mirroring the style she wore on election night in 2008 by the same designer. Then, there was a navy lace ensemble by Jason Wu for her husband's farewell address, a final nod to a label she's supported (and help grow) throughout her two terms in office. Now, as we gear up to say goodbye to her incredible style legacy, the 44th FLOTUS is giving us one last look to pour over, dissect, and remember her by. As is tradition, the Obamas greeted president-elect Donald Trump and incoming FLOTUS this morning at the White House. While Melania Trump opted for pale blue Ralph Lauren, which many noted is reminiscent of Jackie O., Obama opted for a short-sleeved, mid-length burgundy dress. It's fashioned out of a tweed-line material, outlined by black-leather piping along the neckline and sleeves. The designer was not immediately apparent. Over the years, Obama has worn — and championed — a wide breadth of designers, both established, homegrown, and emerging. In turn, the industry has embraced and celebrated her style. Not many political figures would move creatives to write hand-written thank you notes for her at the end of her time in office. This look — her final outfit as a resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — is simple, but poignant: It's elegant without being flashy, and it's memorable without much embellishment. In short, the 44th FLOTUS delivered yet another on-point ensemble, one last time.
