Melania Trump’s Coat Honored The U.S. Military

The official inauguration isn't until tomorrow, but first lady-to-be Melania Trump is already being spotted within the Beltway for various appearances before the main event. Today, she attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery wearing a coat from Norisol Ferrari, a relatively small NYC-based label. While many designers have flat-out refused to dress Trump, Ferrari told WWD that this was not a political statement. "I am absolutely opposed to discrimination in any way. I wanted to give her her own voice," she said. "Empowering women is all that matters to me. I do not discriminate whether for race, religion, color of skin, sexuality, political affiliation — what have you. No, I do not believe in it in any form.” Trump wore a custom-made Ferrari stretch-cashmere military coat paired with a coordinating sheath dress for the ceremony. Her choice for the occasion was especially poignant: Ferrari's father is a wounded veteran who sustained injuries while in the line of duty. "I was honored to dress the first lady of the United States for her visit to Arlington Cemetery," Ferrari said. "Mrs. Trump’s visit to Arlington was particularly poignant for me [...] I have immense gratitude for all our armed forces and hope we can move forward with the intention of peace and healing for our country and the world." Ferrari adds that she had met with Trump's senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, since Thanksgiving. The designer adds that Trump wanted a "commanding, military-esque coat for today’s wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and I happen to make one. It’s my strength — jackets, coats and outerwear." Trump's choice of an American designer — and a lesser-known one at that — shows that she may be taking a few tips from Michelle Obama, who often championed emerging American designers. While we don't know what Trump has planned for the official inauguration ceremony and the various balls that evening, we do know that she'll have another Ferrari moment. The designer already has a second order from Trump for a blue-and-grey alpaca coat.
