MAC Just Dropped The Coolest Collection We’ve Seen In Years

MAC was one of the first brands to democratize makeup artistry and turn it into a trade anyone can learn. And now, it's one-upping its own legacy by bringing pro-approved products to the people, too. Things just got real. Three legendary makeup artists — Diane Kendal, James Kaliardos, and Kabuki — have collaborated with MAC to release its own individual Make-Up Art Cosmetics (yep, that’s MAC’s full name) color collections representing their signature styles. Among them is Kendal’s rich, vibrant eyeshadows, Kabuki’s bold, punchy lip paints, and Kaliardo’s earthy, sensual neutrals for a diverse range of MUA-approved options.