MAC Just Dropped The Coolest Collection We’ve Seen In Years

From the philanthropic Viva Glam initiative to the consistently sold-out collaborations with our favorite celebs, there are quite a few things that make MAC one of the most iconic brands in the beauty industry. But above all, the one thing that’s been at the core of the company’s success over the past 30 (!) years is its commitment to bringing professional-quality makeup to the masses.
MAC was one of the first brands to democratize makeup artistry and turn it into a trade anyone can learn. And now, it's one-upping its own legacy by bringing pro-approved products to the people, too. Things just got real. Three legendary makeup artists — Diane Kendal, James Kaliardos, and Kabuki — have collaborated with MAC to release its own individual Make-Up Art Cosmetics (yep, that’s MAC’s full name) color collections representing their signature styles. Among them is Kendal’s rich, vibrant eyeshadows, Kabuki’s bold, punchy lip paints, and Kaliardo’s earthy, sensual neutrals for a diverse range of MUA-approved options.
But don't worry if you don't know their names — you're going to love what each of their lineups have to offer. There’s something for everyone here, and whatever beauty vibe you're after, you can find it online and in MAC stores right this second.