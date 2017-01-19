Netflix’s Casting JonBenét Looks Absolutely Chilling

Back in 1996, the death of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey shocked the nation. Over the course of two decades, we've witnessed the public's disturbed disposition morph into a macabre curiosity. Now, Netflix is giving us a chilling glimpse into this fascination with its latest film, Casting JonBenét. The trailer opens with eight giggling, blonde-haired girls sitting in matching red, white, and blue costumes. The girls are young, carefree...happy. Then, we see a wide-eyed Hannah singled out for her slate. "My name is Hannah, and I'm auditioning for the role of JonBenét Ramsey." It's an eerie sight to behold: a young girl auditioning for such a tragic true-life story — one that she's too young to fully comprehend. Netflix describes the project, directed by Kitty Green, as a "sly and stylized exploration of the world's most sensational child-murder case." That's a lot to take in.
Casting JonBenét will premiere Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival and will make its debut on the streaming service and in select theaters this April. Watch the trailer, below.
