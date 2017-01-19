Aidy Bryant is queen of comedy and now, queen of fashion. The Saturday Night Live darling appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday night, and while she told some pretty hilarious stories, all we could think about was her amazing dress. Bryant posted the dress on Instagram in tandem with the airing of the interview so we could get a closer look at all its brilliance.
From designer Tanya Taylor, the dress has an adorable a-line cut and flared sleeves to match. Both the skirt and sleeves are embellished with a cluster of floral buds and leaves, creating a fairytale princess look that's both playful and demure. As it so happens, Fashionista reports, Tanya Taylor is a favorite of one Michelle Obama. FLOTUS was spotted in a similar getup back in December for the White House's holiday party. They're not quite twinning, but it's pretty close. This must be a sign that Michelle Obama should be a guest on SNL — or that Aidy Bryant should be president. We'd be happy with either.
