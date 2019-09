From designer Tanya Taylor, the dress has an adorable a-line cut and flared sleeves to match. Both the skirt and sleeves are embellished with a cluster of floral buds and leaves, creating a fairytale princess look that's both playful and demure. As it so happens, Fashionista reports , Tanya Taylor is a favorite of one Michelle Obama. FLOTUS was spotted in a similar getup back in December for the White House's holiday party. They're not quite twinning, but it's pretty close. This must be a sign that Michelle Obama should be a guest on SNL — or that Aidy Bryant should be president. We'd be happy with either.