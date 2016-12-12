To celebrate her birthday, designer Tanya Taylor dressed up in a pink, pleated sparkle suit of her own creation. You know who also dressed up in a Tanya Taylor original that very day, albeit for a different occasion? Michelle Obama.
The Obamas, too, were in a festive mood, in honor of their final White House holiday party as residents of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. For the occasion, the First Lady opted for a black, mid-length Tanya Taylor dress lined with 3-D floral embroidery — a detail that featured greatly in the designer's fall '16 collection (and that you can still shop here, here, and here).
The Obamas, too, were in a festive mood, in honor of their final White House holiday party as residents of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. For the occasion, the First Lady opted for a black, mid-length Tanya Taylor dress lined with 3-D floral embroidery — a detail that featured greatly in the designer's fall '16 collection (and that you can still shop here, here, and here).
Obama has worn Tanya Taylor many times throughout her eight years in office — which is already pretty exciting. The fact that the most recent sighting happened to fall on the designer's 31st birthday, though, is pretty hard to beat — especially given that Taylor wasn't expecting it.
"I found out on Instagram when [Obama's] stylist, Meredith Koop, tagged me in a photo where she was wearing the dress," the designer told Refinery29 via e-mail. "I was standing in the middle of Dover Street Market with my mom — we went crazy and then they served us wine to celebrate."
Naturally, Taylor couldn't contain her excitement. "When it's your birthday and #MichelleObama wears you for her final #WhiteHouse holiday party it's a really really good day," she wrote on Instagram, followed by a string of emojis (and many hearts).
Seriously, no novelty card could top this.
"I found out on Instagram when [Obama's] stylist, Meredith Koop, tagged me in a photo where she was wearing the dress," the designer told Refinery29 via e-mail. "I was standing in the middle of Dover Street Market with my mom — we went crazy and then they served us wine to celebrate."
Naturally, Taylor couldn't contain her excitement. "When it's your birthday and #MichelleObama wears you for her final #WhiteHouse holiday party it's a really really good day," she wrote on Instagram, followed by a string of emojis (and many hearts).
Seriously, no novelty card could top this.
Advertisement