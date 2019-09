Obama has worn Tanya Taylor many times throughout her eight years in office — which is already pretty exciting. The fact that the most recent sighting happened to fall on the designer's 31st birthday, though, is pretty hard to beat — especially given that Taylor wasn't expecting it."I found out on Instagram when [Obama's] stylist, Meredith Koop, tagged me in a photo where she was wearing the dress," the designer told Refinery29 via e-mail. "I was standing in the middle of Dover Street Market with my mom — we went crazy and then they served us wine to celebrate."Naturally, Taylor couldn't contain her excitement. "When it's your birthday and #MichelleObama wears you for her final #WhiteHouse holiday party it's a really really good day," she wrote on Instagram , followed by a string of emojis (and many hearts).Seriously, no novelty card could top this.