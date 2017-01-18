Kim Kardashian and her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are going to be on the big screen really soon. The siblings are making a cameo appearance in the upcoming film Ocean’s Eight, starring Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, and Julia Roberts. This will mark a big step up in visibility for Kim Kardashian, who has been laying low since her traumatic Paris robbery last October. After a three-month Instagram hiatus, she’s back with a heavily filtered vengeance. Now she's casually doing what might be one of the biggest movies of 2018. Pictures of Kim and Kendall in fancy ball gowns at the Metropolitan Museum of Art have surfaced from the set, and new details about their roles have emerged. People is reporting that the New York scene is a recreation of the Met Gala, which even I can admit is kind of a predictable scenario for a Kardashian cameo. But apparently the appearance also involves a jewelry heist. Um, too soon? I’m not sure if Kim signed on for her role before she herself was the victim of a jewelry heist, but this is awkward. Let’s hope this means she’s already healed enough to make light of a pretty serious situation. It’s possible that she could take an “As Herself” role to the next level.
