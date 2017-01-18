Story from Pop Culture

Gregg Sulkin Compares Workout To 9/11, Feels Wrath Of Internet

Marquita Harris
Perhaps it was the endorphins? Yesterday, it seems British actor Gregg Sulkin wasn't quite thinking straight after an exhausting workout. While many of us may think about grabbing a smoothie or achieving world domination, Sulkin's post-workout brain operates a bit differently. The 24-year-old tweeted, “Wow what a workout. Had to run up flights of stairs & all I could think of were the brave firefighters climbing the twin towers on 9/11.”
Wait, what? That's right, the Faking It star compared his workout to one of the most devastating tragedies to hit American soil. While the tweet has since been deleted, he continued discussing his admiration for 9/11 heroes, and those tweets are still hanging around.
Advertisement
Of course, the internet was not impressed.
This isn't the first time the actor has missed the mark. Back in August, Sulkin came under fire for creating an organization called "Grab Her By The Brain." While his intent was possibly in the right place, the name — a reference to Donald Trump's controversial comments — was an awful idea. Sulkin is also currently in the midst of dealing with an alleged nude photo leak. Maybe a healthy break from from the web is in order?
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series