Gregg Sulkin Compares Workout To 9/11, Feels Wrath Of Internet

Perhaps it was the endorphins? Yesterday, it seems British actor Gregg Sulkin wasn't quite thinking straight after an exhausting workout. While many of us may think about grabbing a smoothie or achieving world domination, Sulkin's post-workout brain operates a bit differently. The 24-year-old tweeted, “Wow what a workout. Had to run up flights of stairs & all I could think of were the brave firefighters climbing the twin towers on 9/11.”
Oh lame. He deleted it for some reason. Here's the best tweet ever. pic.twitter.com/EmBAlPXLZV— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) January 18, 2017
Wait, what? That's right, the Faking It star compared his workout to one of the most devastating tragedies to hit American soil. While the tweet has since been deleted, he continued discussing his admiration for 9/11 heroes, and those tweets are still hanging around.
Advertisement
So much respect for those who put their lives in danger to protect us.— Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) January 18, 2017
& they run up flights of stairs with heavy gear on their backs. Puts everything into perspective. #respect— Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) January 18, 2017
Of course, the internet was not impressed.
.@greggsulkin Can you save the 9/11 jokes for after the apocalypse or...— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 18, 2017
Who is @greggsulkin and why does he think his workout compares to 9/11? This is why I don't follow celeb nonsense anymore. FFS.— Tiffany (@drealities) January 18, 2017
This isn't the first time the actor has missed the mark. Back in August, Sulkin came under fire for creating an organization called "Grab Her By The Brain." While his intent was possibly in the right place, the name — a reference to Donald Trump's controversial comments — was an awful idea. Sulkin is also currently in the midst of dealing with an alleged nude photo leak. Maybe a healthy break from from the web is in order?
Advertisement