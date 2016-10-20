Is replacing one word in Trump's horrendous remark about grabbing women supposed to be a clever way to subvert sexism or something? WHY ARE WE STILL TALKING ABOUT GRABBING WOMEN?
Make no mistake: In our culture's ongoing conversation about sexism and sexual predation — including sexist attitudes, sexist behaviors, sexual assault, and rape culture — it is all about the language. The backlash over Trump's talk of grabbing women by the genitals wasn't because people wanted him to grab them by a different body part.
Grab Her By The Brain is an initiative dedicated to empowering females of all ages. Honored to take part. https://t.co/9mDt99ygAE pic.twitter.com/wC7ch5VlRr— Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) October 19, 2016
Your website says "refuses to to accept the objectification of women" but you are objectifying us just by "grabbing" us. @greggsulkin— ∩ ⟑ ⟰ ➶➵➷ ▅█▃▊ (@Alhakofi) October 20, 2016
@greggsulkin MAYBE CHILL OUT ON THE GRABBING, MATE. FUCKING SPOOK.— SUSIE SAHARA (@WANDAGROUP) October 20, 2016
@HaverOfOpinions @greggsulkin Listen when i say it plain and clear Do NOT 'grab' women. This project is tone deaf and offensive. Stop it!— Jessie Jessup (@JessieJessup) October 20, 2016
@greggsulkin .. Or you could just not 'grab' us at all?— Alicia Pearson (@HistGeekGirl) October 20, 2016
@greggsulkin Don't grab us anywhere pic.twitter.com/vBoH2n9VsE— Nasty Woman (@HopeRehak) October 20, 2016
@greggsulkin ... how about no grabbing at all? pic.twitter.com/ZBaw12ep9Q— James BA$L3R (@basattak) October 20, 2016
@greggsulkin Pretty insulting and condescending language for something meant to "empower".— Nasty Woman Jayelle (@GreenEyedLilo) October 20, 2016