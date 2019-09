I see what Sulkin and co. are trying to do here — I do. The intended message: Let's value women for their intelligence, not their sexuality. I appreciate that he and his collaborators are trying to counter Trump and his cavalier attitude toward sexual assault — as well as the general "objectification of females" and the devaluing of our contributions to society, per the organisation's About Us page. I know they're only trying to help. I also understand that the slogan isn't literal, because that's gross and also physically impossible. But the choice of words here is just so ill-advised...and tone-deaf and objectifying and marginalising and condescending and disempowering.Make no mistake: In our culture's ongoing conversation about sexism and sexual predation — including sexist attitudes, sexist behaviours, sexual assault, and rape culture — it is all about the language. The backlash over Trump's talk of grabbing women by the genitals wasn't because people wanted him to grab them by a different body part.