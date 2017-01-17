Steve Harvey Kinda, Sorta Apologizes For Mocking Asian Men

Steve Harvey apologized for the offensive jokes he made about Asian men on The Steve Harvey Show last week, but many are considering his non-apology too little, too late. On the show, he was making fun of relationship self-help books (ironically, since he wrote one). One was called How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men. "Excuse me, do you like Asian men?" he asked. "No, thank you... I don’t even like Chinese food. It don’t stay with you no time… I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce."
After almost a week of social media backlash, he tweeted, "I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week. It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever."
Wanted to share this today. pic.twitter.com/mpKGBZic5k— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 17, 2017
But critics questioned the notion that you can deem a group of people unattractive without any "disrespect."
@IAmSteveHarvey actions speak louder than words. A weak tweet apology doesn't make it right. #asianmenmatter— Derek Ting (@derekting) January 17, 2017
@IAmSteveHarvey I ❤️ my Asian BF and I'm a white girl, soooo.... ?— Sarah Smart (@SarahPSmart) January 17, 2017
Between this and his recent meeting with Donald Trump, the TV personality has been rapidly falling out of favor with many Americans.
