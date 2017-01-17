Spencer’s Is Being Called Out For This Offensive, Trump-Inspired T-Shirt

In case anyone still needed a reason to never walk into a @Spencers again, this is proudly being displayed in the front of their PDX store. pic.twitter.com/jalMio7i9P— Mary Numair (@MaryNumair) January 15, 2017
I worked at a Spencer Gifts about 15 years ago and we sold some offensive stuff at the time, but nothing like this. I would quit over this. https://t.co/MDOxFhrXDN— (((david?golbitz))) (@davidgolbitz) January 15, 2017
This tee shouldn't have made it past the pitch room, @Spencers. Not a matter of being offended; it's elevating sex assault as patriotism. pic.twitter.com/0mtgkNgR2a— John Gholson (@gholson) January 16, 2017
Just left a voicemail for the shopping center that houses this particular Spencer's (Lloyd Center in Portland). The number is 503-282-2511. https://t.co/G40zi4iePh— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) January 15, 2017
Hey @Spencers how about you don't? https://t.co/Vl3vOJY6VP— Phoebe Tonkin (@1PhoebeJTonkin) January 16, 2017
Sexual assault is not patriotism, @Spencers. It's not a joke or a slogan. For too many, it's a lived experience of violation & violence. https://t.co/fn6m8yErqi— Audrie & Daisy Film (@AudrieandDaisy) January 16, 2017
Apparently @Spencers is pro-sexual assault, which is a curious thing to be, really. But I guess if you can make a buck off of it. https://t.co/fpoN3H6f8Q— Jessica Luther (@scATX) January 16, 2017
As If Duck Boots Weren't Divisive Enough, Donald Trump Is Now Promoting L.L. Bean
That New Balenciaga Logo Sure Does Look Familiar
No, Donald Trump, There Isn't A Shortage Of Inauguration Dresses In D.C.