Spencer’s Is Being Called Out For This Offensive, Trump-Inspired T-Shirt

The cringe-y shirts may now be out of sight at that Portland store, but three of shown in Numair's viral photo are still available online (and on sale), along with some additional merch . (The particularly offensive style was momentarily sold out, according to BuzzFeed , but appears to have been restocked since.) Spencer's also stocks some anti-Trump pieces, such as a #NotMyPresident T-shirt and Dump Trump toilet paper , as Kevin Mahoney, the company's vice president and general counsel, pointed out to The Oregonian. "The ["Grab America By The Pussy"] shirt was never meant to promote any type of abuse or attack on any person," Mahoney explained. "The shirt originates with the comment made by the President-elect. The purpose of that shirt was to address that controversy and that news, and not in any way to condone that type of activity." Instead, it's meant to be satirical — much like the bi-partisan merch that Spencer's stocked during the election. While he described the Trump quote that inspired the T-shirt and subsequent accusations of normalizing sexual assault "horrendous," Mahoney said that Spencer's wouldn't be pulling it anytime soon, per The Oregonian. Meanwhile, concerned shoppers are organizing protests against the Spencer's Gifts location in Portland, as well as leaving comments on the company's social media pages . First L.L. Bean , and now Spencer's — malls are having some not-so-stellar moments post-election. We've reached out to Spencer's Gifts for comment and will update our story when we hear back.