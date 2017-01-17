Ashley Graham Advises A Model Dealing With Sexual Harassment

In an America's Next Top Model sneak peak, contestant Krislian Rodriguez approaches judge Ashley Graham about a problem she's dealt with throughout her modeling career: feeling sexualized. "The more I hear about you...I identify with a lot of things you've said," she says. Then, she explains to the camera, "the judges are always telling me that I'm too sexy and that is something that I've been struggling with all of my life." "Growing up in my childhood, I was sexually harassed," Rodriguez tells Graham. "I know you also go through that, too." "Yeah. I have been through that, yeah," Graham admits. Then, she explains how, paradoxically, she's used a profession where people are often sexualized to combat sexualization. "For me, I'm using my body to break a barrier, and the bigger message for me is to let women who look like me know that they are beautiful and that they don't have to be over-sexualized to be beautiful," she says. "You know what? Tell your story. That's your message." "So, I shouldn't be ashamed. I shouldn't be embarrassed," Rodriguez realizes. "No, the only thing we should be ashamed of is that hoodie," Graham jokes at another contestant. Graham's body positivity and general thoughtfulness have been important additions to the show, and it looks like she's now inspiring other models to speak their minds as well.
