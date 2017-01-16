There’s No Reason To Worry About Holiday Weight Gain, As This Personal Trainer Reminds Us

I'm just over here trying to fit in on Instagram. ? NOT ?? I like to make fun. Forgive me. ? My dog is even like "here she goes again, pretending to be a diva fitness model" and falls asleep ?The things that seem important, usually aren't. We are all a work in progress. We all have flaws. I gained 9 lbs over the break. Big whoop. Here it is. And I feel great, because i'm busting my ass in the gym and in my nutrition. And I'll get back to where I was. And I will NOT compare myself to anyone but myself. My body is important. It's a machine, yet the look of it right now, doesn't show all the work I've been putting in. But it will. Believe that. How you FEEL over perfection ya all! Happy Wednesday! #loveyourself #losingweight #changes #fitjourney #fitmom #fitnessgirl #flawsome #flyaway #free

