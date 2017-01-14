Jennifer Holliday has canceled her appearance at Donald Trump’s inauguration events next week, calling her initial decision to perform a concert at the Lincoln Memorial on January 19 a "lapse in judgment." In an open letter published by The Wrap, the singer apologized to the LGBT community "for being uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans." Holliday had previously spoken out in defense of her decision to perform, telling Billboard, "I'm not singing for Donald Trump; I'm singing to welcome the people of America" and saying that "just to have all white people up there singing is not going to be a fair representation either." Tthe Tony- and Grammy-winner revealed that a particularly convincing Daily Beast story published on Friday arguing that her impending performance was heartbreaking to her gay fans ultimately changed her mind. "My only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community," Holliday explained, before crediting her LGBT fans for her career. "Please know that I HEAR YOU and I feel your pain." This is only the latest setback for Trump's inauguration committee, which has been having a rather tough time booking performers. As it stands now, opera singer Jackie Evancho of America's Got Talent is the only solo act scheduled to perform, though members of her family will notably not be in attendance.
