Update: Dental hygiene enthusiasts, we have some bad news. We just got word from Lush that these magical mouthwash tablets won't be launching on March 1, as we originally predicted. A rep for the brand told us the timeline has been pushed back a few weeks, though the exact date is still TBD. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know more. This story was originally posted on January 14. We love ourselves some Lush. The bath and body company with the notoriously cheeky product names is a favorite for their luxe bath bombs and indulgent holiday lineups alike. What weren't we necessarily expecting from them? Mouthwash, like you've never seen it before. The innovative folks at Lush have created the world’s first solid mouthwash, reports Teen Vogue. The mouthwash tabs, which look a bit like little pieces of candy, come in three different flavors: Crème de Menthe (minty), Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster (citrusy), and Ugai (fresh). But you don't eat them. To use them, simply pop one into your mouth, sip some water, chew it a few times and swish it around your mouth before spitting it out. Or dissolve one of the mouthwash tabs in a small glass of water and then rinse and spit accordingly. The mouthwash tabs, which are currently only available in the U.K., will drop stateside on March 1.
Advertisement