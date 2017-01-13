The Truth About Kim Kardashian’s Subtle Wedding Band

Kim Kardashian is currently in Dubai offering a very pricey masterclass, and considering this was the first time we've seen the reality star traveling since her Paris robbery, the paparazzi have been all over her. When looking at the pics, everyone's eyes gravitated towards the 36-year-old's left ring finger, which has been empty for the past three months. Now, a subtle, single thin band rests there.
Sites have started speculating that this wedding band is a replacement for the extravagant multi-million dollar ring that was stolen. There are also insinuations that the low-key piece of jewelry is an indication of a more quiet lifestyle, especially when paired with the modest photos she's been sharing. But, I'm here to let y'all in on a little secret — the ring's old. In fact, in Kardashian years, it's ancient. Yep. Kardashian has had that same Lorraine Schwartz ring for at least two years. In 2014, she shared a selfie with her then-best friend, Blac Chyna (pre-Rob Kardashian), and showing off her no makeup look, along with her understated band. So, no this is not her new wedding ring replacement. And yes, it is probably still extremely expensive (The Mirror writes that it is 15 carats). Kardashian has definitely altered her lifestyle following the traumatic event, but she's still got a reputation to uphold.
Sites have started speculating that this wedding band is a replacement for the extravagant multi-million dollar ring that was stolen. There are also insinuations that the low-key piece of jewelry is an indication of a more quiet lifestyle, especially when paired with the modest photos she's been sharing. But, I'm here to let y'all in on a little secret — the ring's old. In fact, in Kardashian years, it's ancient. Yep. Kardashian has had that same Lorraine Schwartz ring for at least two years. In 2014, she shared a selfie with her then-best friend, Blac Chyna (pre-Rob Kardashian), and showing off her no makeup look, along with her understated band. So, no this is not her new wedding ring replacement. And yes, it is probably still extremely expensive (The Mirror writes that it is 15 carats). Kardashian has definitely altered her lifestyle following the traumatic event, but she's still got a reputation to uphold.
Advertisement