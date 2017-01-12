MAC Asked People All Over The World To Create Their Dream Lipstick — & The Result Is Too Cool

Everybody has their own dreams and aspirations. Some people strive to be doctors, or academics, or live in quaint cottages by the sea. Us? Well, we’ve always wanted to make our own lipstick. Okay, fine, we have some other goals, too. (We’re not slackers, you know.) But even with the mind-boggling array of lip colors readily available for purchase, there’s still something to be said for creating one of your very own. Thanks to MAC, ten beauty influencers from all over the globe got the opportunity to formulate their dream lipsticks – and come April, we’ll all be able to get our hands on the custom-made goods. The illustrious beauty brand tapped vloggers and social media stars from the U.S. (Laura Lee of @LarLarLee and Gabriel Zamora a.k.a. @TheGabrielZamora), Canada (Samantha Ravndahl of @ssssamanthaa), Brazil (Vogue Brasil beauty editor Vic Ceridono), the Middle East (Fouz of @therealfouz), France (Marie Lopez of @enjoyphoenix), Germany (Caroline Daur of @carodaur), Australia (YouTube sensation Nikkia Joy), and the U.K. (Fleur of @FleurDeForce and Alessandra Steinherr a.k.a. @alexsteinherr) for the project, which is currently underway at MAC’s lab in Toronto. All we know so far is that we’ll be able to live vicariously through Snapchat and Instagram Stories as the beauty gurus craft their creations, which isn’t quite the same as actually making our own – but it’ll have to do. In the meantime, is there any way we could get the address for that lab? Sounds like a party we might just want to crash.
