Your Favorite Target Beauty Brand Just Got A Lot More Interesting

Drugstore and retail beauty brands continue to push the envelope, constantly creating pro-grade skin, hair, and makeup products that could rival our most cherished Sephora buys. And most of the time, these come at an even better price. One of the biggest destinations to find said bargains: Target.
Now one of the superstore's best-sellers, Pixi Beauty, is giving us one more excuse to spend excessive amounts of time there. On January 15, Target is introducing Pixi’s new 11-piece collection, which was developed in joint-effort with four influencers — making it one of the largest scale collabs we've seen in a long time.
The lucky new brand collaborators are YouTuber extraordinares Aspyn Ovard, Caroline Hirons, Judy Travis (ItsJudyTime), and Maryam Maquillage. And if you weren't familiar with these ladies before, you won’t be able to forget them now. Each influencer created products that spoke to their personal beauty styles — like a wearable eyeshadow palette, highlighter palette, and lower lash mascara. The entire assortment, however, stays true to the brand's mission of natural beauty.
Don't want to wait for your next Target trip to get your hands on these goodies? You can score them all on the Pixi Beauty website now, so check out the product lineup in the slides ahead.