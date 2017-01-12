Story from Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Stands Up To Troll Who Told Her To Get A “Real Job”

Suzannah Weiss
Being a woman on the internet usually comes with a generous dose of harassment, and it's a thousand times worse, of course, if you're a celebrity. But Cara Delevingne isn't taking the trolls to heart. After she tweeted, "On my way to do something incredibly exciting and I am very nervous," someone known as @BradTheLadLong replied, "hopefully an interview for a real job. Your looks will fade, Cara. You can't cash in on your eyebrows forever."
First, she told him her new project wasn't actually centered on her looks. But then, she got to the real issue: He had no right to tell her what to do with her life, and his comments are part of a larger problem of people feeling entitled to judge women's decisions.
Advertisement
He shot back with the claim that he's famous and could help her become successful, to which she responded, "good for you! I hope that makes you happy. You certainly have an interesting way of trying to help people."
The irony of it all? The activity she tweeted about was a trip to Uganda to meet with refugees for the U.N. Foundation campaign Girl Up, which works to empower girls around the world, Entertainment Tonight reports. So much for cashing in on her eyebrows.
@BradTheLadLong still hasn't revised his stance, though. Last we heard, he's "quit Twitter."
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series