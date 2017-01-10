Bella Thorne Has An Inspiring Approach To Internet Trolls

It's bad enough facing bullying from your classmates as a teenager. But Bella Thorne has to deal with legions of internet trolls every day, as the actress shared in a candid interview with People. Though she's in a "happier place" now, Thorne admitted the harassment has taken a toll on her mental health. "They all think they know what they’re talking about," she said. "And they think they know your life and they get their friends to trash you. And they get all these people to hate on you and call you whatever names in the book. It’s kind of like one person says it and then everybody jumps on it." As rumors spread that she'd cheated on an ex, Thorne says she received a series of death threats. "When I woke up that morning — it fucking sucks," she remembers. "It doesn’t feel good to think that everybody in the world just thinks you’re an absolutely disgusting person and just because I’m somebody where people know my name, it’s so much worse for me." But by clapping back against trolls and inspiring others to do the same, she's made something positive out of it. Last month, she responded "HAHAHHA NEVER" to a Twitter user who said she should shave her legs. "I’m letting kids know, like, 'If somebody’s being rude to you, you have the right to stick up for yourself!' When I see [bullying] on other people’s pages, I respond because it irks me to my core," she told People. "I don’t care what anybody says. That is not cool!" she continued. "It’s not normal to sit there and look at somebody’s photo and go, 'I hate their nose, I hate their lips. Her face is ugly. She’s such a whore.' No! What is wrong with you?"
Advertisement